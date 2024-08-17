Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list closes on Sept. 6

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s (TOI) Section 8 office, located at 1023 State Route 38 in Owego, will close the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list for Tioga County effective Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will not be accepted after the closing date and time.

A public notice will be provided when TOI’s Section 8 Program re-opens the Tioga County waiting list.

This determination has been made based on the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulation and in compliance with New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan.

For more information, call TOI’s Housing Services office at (607) 687-0707 or email to housing@tiogaopp.org.