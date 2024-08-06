Pie contest taking place Tuesday at the fair!

By Wendy Post —

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Tioga County Fair will once again host a “Best Pie in the County” contest at the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. The judging will begin at 1 p.m., with pie tasting to follow.

This year judges will arrive at noon as well as the pie entries, which are open to all, and the tasting will begin at 1 p.m. This year’s judging will be done by Dan Beasley, from SweeTrees Maple; Lew Sauerbrey, representing WEBO Radio; John Hitchings, Owego Fire Police; Jonathan Marks, former Fair Board president; and Wendy Post, editor of The Owego Pennysaver.

The first place pie will earn an honorary apron, and second and third place will be awarded kitchen towels, commemorating the contest, and they all get “bragging rights”. According to Cinda Goodrich, Arts & Crafts Barn coordinator and Fair Board member, the recipes will also be posted in future cookbooks made available to the public. At the conclusion, guests attending will be able to try a slice of their choice.

“Everyone’s a winner,” said Fair Board Member Cinda Goodrich, who volunteers her time to coordinate the Arts & Craft Barn activities, to include the pie tasting contest.

All are welcome to enter the contest, and pies must arrive at the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fairgrounds by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Contact Cinda Goodrich by calling (607) 687-1719 for more information. You will also need to fill out the form, which can be found online at www.tiogacofair.com.