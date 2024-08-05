Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announces events celebrating community and business growth

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced some upcoming events that highlight the community, honor local achievements, and foster networking opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

On Aug. 6, join the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce for a noon ribbon cutting at the Tioga County Fair.

The event will take place at the fairgrounds in Marvin Park, where community members and visitors will experience a day filled with food, games, and entertainment. There is no admission to the fair on Aug. 6; the midway and rides begin on Aug. 7, and the fair continues through Aug. 10.

For more information about the fair schedule and ticketing, visit www.tiogacofair.com/.

On Aug. 8, beginning at 9 a.m., The Community Foundation for South Central New York is hosting a Community Needs Workshop at 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, and in the Board of Education Room.

The workshop will provide a platform for local residents, leaders, and nonprofits to collaborate and identify actionable solutions to improve community services and support systems.

To register for the workshop or for more information, visit https://cfscny.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1837.

On Aug. 9, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will help celebrate a decade of elegance with My Girlfriend’s Jewelry Box, and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the event will be held at 222 Broad St. in Waverly, and will offer an evening of celebration featuring a ribbon cutting and a showcase of the latest jewelry collections.

For more details, visit https://fb.me/e/5CcStbLpO.

On Aug. 14, at 1 p.m., the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will cut a ribbon to celebrate the grand reopening of the Boys & Girls Club in Owego. The ribbon-cutting ceremony also marks the completion of significant renovations and improvements to the facility. The event will include a chance to see the renovations and meet the dedicated staff that makes it all possible. The Boys & Girls Club is located at 201 Erie St. in Owego.

For more information please visit https://www.tiogabgca.org/.

On Aug. 15, a ribbon cutting will take place for the grand opening of The Owego Makers Boutique. The celebration will take place at 1 p.m. at 39 Lake St. in Owego.

Join the Owego Makers Boutique and the chamber to celebrate the launch of this new business that supports local artisans and entrepreneurs. The artisan collective will offer a range of handmade and unique products, showcasing the creative talent in our area.

For more information, you can call them at (607) 953-9190.

On Aug. 21, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will put the Nonprofit Spotlight on Owego Hose Teams, Inc. The recognition will take place at the Steamer House, located at 87 North Ave. in Owego at 1 p.m.

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is a firematic hose racing team for the members of the Owego Fire Department (OFD). The Hose Team practices, trains, drills and competes in firematic hose races to improve firefighting skills for the benefit of its members and the community they serve with fire protection services in Owego, N.Y.

The Hose Team also spearheads community projects, such as the Baker Fireman’s Fountain Restoration in the Courthouse Square, which was completed in 2019. For the past five years the Owego Hose Teams has maintained the Fireman’s Fountain with its business partners. They also hosted the 127th Annual Central NY Firemen’s Association Convention in 2021, drawing volunteer firefighters from across the State to our community.

Their current project is the restoration of OFD’s 1866 Steam Fire Engine and associated “Steamer House.” They are in the process of restoring the 157-year-old Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, known as the “Steamer”, that has not been operational since the late 1980s. In 1987 the Steamer was the oldest licensed operating steam fire engine in the nation.

Both the Steamer and Steamer House will be used to educate and engage area youth going forward through their “STEAM Team” high school program and fire prevention activities.

This investment in our community, consisting of all non-taxpayer funds raised by the Hose Teams, is well over $300,000.

For more information visit https://www.owegohoseteams.com/steamer-2/.

The community is invited to any or all of these events. For more information about Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.tiogachamber.com.