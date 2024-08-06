Letter: She already failed

Dear Editor,

The Democratic National Committee has been set up by the actual Progressive Left elitists to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, who has failed to do the only true task asked of her and that was to curtail the mass invasion at the southern border. Ten million-plus illegals later and now she wants to be president, claiming there are no problems she cannot solve.

This should be concerning to all Americans. To travel via Mexico, South America or the Middle East and up through our southern border takes money, logistics, and support. Both Biden and Harris have chosen to ignore that impact and have put all of us at risk for their beliefs and progressive agenda.

Removing the initial efforts of President Trump was a huge mistake. There is a reason why Trump barred citizens of certain countries until they could be THOROUGHLY vetted.

Recently highlighted, by an underreporting of a recent situation allowing Iran funded Palestinians across our southern border and granted immunity, our current Federal Border Security hasn’t been provided access to International Vetting DataBase.

Harris has supported abolishing ICE and defunding the police since first elected to the Senate and as Vice President. Harris is also on record of doing a 180 on actions she has taken in prior positions held in California.

What Harris claims to endorse now, which may change as the wind blows, goes against the reality of both our domestic and international policies and financial capabilities.

The same goes for other world leaders dealing with the U.S.A. In order to be trusted, what other world leaders would put any faith into anything Harris may take up or positions she holds?

To complicate matters worse, Harris has a reputation for bad communication. She has a 92% turnover in staff who she either fired, or they left because of lack of leadership and clear directions to be able to serve her unclear expectations.

It is more than likely, if she is found to be speaking clearly, those are not her words, but the speechwriter, whose job was also putting words into Biden’s mouth to read off script.

“The tell” is always in the follow up questions when posed by the media to either Biden or Harris. Neither can be cognitive or logically clear to give direct answers to their own statements they just “read”.

That is if they stay to take any questions at all.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.