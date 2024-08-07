Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 22, 2024 through July 28, 2024 there were 96 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, there were two mental health holds reported, and two traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, age 30, of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Whitmarsh was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Suzanne M. Kelsey, age 18, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Suspicious Vehicle on Fox Street. Kelsey was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, age 30, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) after he was found actively Shoplifting from Family Dollar on W. Main Street. Whitmarsh was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Darin I. Phillips, age 37, of Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Court Street. Phillips was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.