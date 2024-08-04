Jonathon Gulyas joins the staff at the Sayre Historical Society

The Sayre Historical Society recently announced that Jonathon Gulyas has joined the staff of the society as an Archivist and Docent. Gulyas is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and certification in Public History and Museum Studies.

Gulyas said that one of his greatest interests is learning about local history, whether it’s in big cities or small towns; in fact, he enjoys writing his own history book series called the Bradford County Chronicles, which uncovers forgotten history in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

A majority of these books are actually about local history in Sayre, which he enjoys writing about a lot. When it comes to local history in Sayre, he is interested in every topic that comes his way, as the more history he can learn, the more history he can share with others.

Jonathon’s career goal is to be a museum director in a small local museum. Be sure and stop in the museum and meet Jonathon.

The Sayre Historical Society is located at 103 South Lehigh Ave. in Historic Downtown Sayre. The hours of operation are Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit the Sayre Historical Society’s Facebook page.