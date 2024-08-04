Tioga to host NYSS freshmen trotters on Sunday 

Stablemates Gangsta Talk (Ake Svanstedt) and Happy Jack B (Tyler Buter) lead a group of seven 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings in search of the $106,300 leg of the New York Sire Stakes on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Tioga Downs.

Gangsta Talk should be the one to beat. The colt by Chapter Seven-Gangsta Rat is trained by Ake Svanstedt. He has two wins and a second in three lifetime starts. He has NYSS wins at both Yonkers and Saratoga and has already accumulated almost $90,000 in purses.

Svanstedt also trains Happy Jack B, a colt by Chapter Seven-Exotic Form. He has finished second twice in three starts. He was runner-up in the NYSS legs at Vernon and Yonkers.

The other five competitors haven’t done better than third in their lifetime starts.

The 12-race-card also features two divisions of the New York Excelsior “A” Series. Post time is 1 p.m.

The casino and track is located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y. For more information, visit www.tiogadowns.com.