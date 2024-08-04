TSB to open Johnson City office this summer

A member of the Broome County community for more than 20 years, with offices in Binghamton, Endwell, and Vestal, Tioga State Bank (TSB) is building a brand-new office at 716 Harry L. Dr., Johnson City, next to Wegmans and across from the Oakdale Commons. Full-service, drive-up, and Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) video banking will open at the site this summer.

JC Office Manager Jim Savage is a Johnson City native.

“We are thrilled to open this office in the Village of Johnson City, with all the customer conveniences expected by today’s consumer and small business,” said Savage.

Bank President and CEO Robert Fisher added, “This office is strategically located at a hub of activity in Broome County. Customers who have banked with us for a long time will enjoy added convenience, and new customers from the area will come to know the high-tech, high-touch personal service TSB provides.”

With opening festivities and special customer promotions to be announced soon, TSB welcomes the Johnson City community and looks forward to being part of the Village.

To learn more about TSB and its locations, visit www.tiogabank.com.