Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 22, 2024, property located at Shady Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Cole Sevey and Cassie Erdmann to Vincent Passante and Tuyet Passante-Vu for $80,000.

On July 22, 2024, property located at 2642 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Laurette Cortright to Robert Rosenberger and Tiffany Butler for $250,000.

On July 22, 2024, property located at 556 Ivory Foster Rd., Town of Owego, from Mechelle Strife to Kathryn Curtacci for $200,000.

On July 22, 2024, property located at Ballou Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Lorraine Hobbie to George Hoffmier Sr. for $20,000.

On July 22, 2024, property located at 6 Beth Pl., Town of Owego, from John Clark Jr. to Kristen Reynolds for $177,500.

On July 22, 2024, property located at 313 Ridgefield Dr., Town of Owego, from Anthony and Lisa Macek to Zachary and Lauren Kocsis for $319,000.

On July 23, 2024, property located at 710 Main St., Town of Owego, from Thaddeus Sisson to Matt Robinson and Kara Searles for $20,000.

On July 23, 2024, property located at 2 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from MCP Enterprises Inc. to C&M Real Estate Associates LLC for $525,000.

On July 23, 2024, property located at 144 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Timothy and Ellen Wagner to Patrick and Samantha Cole for $219,900.