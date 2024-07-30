Don’t miss the thrills and excitement at this year’s County Fair; August 6-10

By Wendy Post —

The agricultural community, demo community, the Tioga County Fair Board, and a host of volunteers will be joining together Aug. 6-10 to host this year’s Tioga County Fair at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. One of the longest running agricultural fairs, guests will be able to learn about all things agriculture; or maybe take in a demolition derby, or two; and the return of the Dash for Cash is sure to attract horses and their riders.

Upon entry to the fair, guests can enjoy all of the attractions. An all-inclusive gate pass of $16 a day ($1 cash discount if purchasing wristband with cash) will be offered throughout the week except for Tuesday, Aug. 6, which are Family Fun and Agriculture Day. Admission on Tuesday is free to all. There will be no carnival or midway, but many family friendly games and activities.

Guests can browse the Fairgrounds each morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then admission charges begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Upon entry to the fair, guests will pass the agricultural barn, the Clover Café, and the general area where most of the 4H and other ag-related activities will take place.

There will be tractors, a lot of tractors, and there is the Arts & Crafts Barn, complimenting more of our area’s agriculture with items crafted, produced, or handmade locally, boasting the area’s craftsmen and entrepreneurs. Or maybe it’s just a hobby; bring it down and take a chance at winning a prize, along with some bragging rights.

Entries for all three Divisions arrive at the Arts & Crafts Building on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. only. On Monday, Aug. 5, judging of all entries will be done and the exhibit will be closed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, fresh baked pies arrive at noon before the 1 p.m. tasting and awarding of ribbons. Be sure to check out the contest, and get a taste of the entries, too!

For more information, contact Cinda Lou Goodrich by phone at (607) 687-1719, email to cgoodrich4@verizon.net, or mail to 443 Glenmary Drive, Owego, N.Y. 13827. You can also contact Laurie Winchell by email to mrsbudget@aol.com.

On Tuesday, enjoy a free admission day at the fair and take a stroll as youth and their animals arrive for vet inspections, weigh-ins, and more. Or you can check out the 4H Show, the Youth Goat Show, visit the Air Rifle Trailer, or enjoy some Family Fun Activities in the Ag Building.

Hungry? The Clover Café opens at 11 a.m. that day.

If you’re around later on Tuesday you can check out the 4H Sheep Show, taking place in the fair’s Livestock Building.

On Wednesday, things move into full gear with admission charges beginning at 11 a.m. that day. There will be a full slate of 4H activities happening, from horse evaluations, a Hog Wash, and an Open Dairy and 4H Dairy Show in the Livestock Building.

Over at the Arts & Crafts Barn it’s Upcycle Day, in addition to a host of other items that will be on display.

At 2 p.m. the Carnival and Midway, operated by Gillette Shows, opens. The rides will operate Wednesday thru Saturday, opening at 2 p.m. each day and on Saturday at noon. Rides are included in the all-inclusive gate fee.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a demo drivers meeting at the announcement stand will take place as the grandstands begin to fill for the long-awaited event, which begins at 7 p.m.

Further questions about the derby can be directed to the organizer, Rob Browne, at (607) 201-3052.

Also, on Wednesday, Open Mic Night begins at the Showmobile. You can sign up at the TiogaCoFair.com website. According to organizer Terry Morey, there are 15-minute slots available from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

You can also head over to the beer tent. Operated by the Rainbow Trail, the beer tent will be pouring up spirits for guests throughout the fair, with the pavilion opening at 11 a.m. each day and operating until fair closing time.

Thursday offers more fun for all, with the Clover Café open, a horse show, beef show, poultry activities, the carnival, open mic, and the return of the ATV / Dirt Bike Rodeo and the Dash for Cash.

For both the ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo and Dash for Cash events, individuals must pre-enter by Monday, Aug. 5. You can call or text Kurt Warner at (607) 481-9173.

On Friday, gates open for more shows, exhibits, family fun activities, the NYS Sire Stakes, Kids Crafts at the Arts & Crafts Barn, the Carnival, rabbit show, and much more.

Things culminate on Friday with the Demo Derby’s V8 Modified Class, 4 and 6-cylinder Stock, a Junk Run with 4 and 6-cylinder trucks and minivans, and a V8 Junk Run. Call Rob Browne at (607) 201-3052 with any questions.

On Saturday, the gate fee begins at 9 a.m., and Carnival Rides open at noon. There will be a host of 4H, FFA, and agricultural activities taking place. New this year is a 4H Pork BBQ, taking place from 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Youth Building.

For 4H and FFA, things will wind down with a Presentation of Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the annual Livestock Auction at 6 p.m., both taking place in the Livestock Building.

Over on the track, check out the Out of Field Farm Stock Tractor Pull (Support your local tractor) at noon, and the Truck and Tractor Pulls with the NY Hot Pullers at 7 p.m.

The complete rules for Saturday’s event can be found at https://nyhotfarm.com/club-rules.

The Carnival closes at 11 p.m. on Saturday, marking the end of the Tioga County Fair in New York.

On Sunday, arts and crafts will be picked up from the Arts & Crafts Barn, the animals and livestock will be gone, the track smoothed out, and equipment will be put away for another year.

One thing that is guaranteed, however, is that organizers, as well as demo derby participants, will already be looking forward to 2025.

Don’t miss it while it’s here! And if you’re looking to volunteer, they need you!

Visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more about volunteer opportunities, attractions, rules for participants, and so much more.

We’ll see you at the fair!