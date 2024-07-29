Letter: Staying safe this summer

Dear Editor,

Summer is the time where we can finally get out and cool off doing our favorite water activities. Unfortunately, there are more drownings in July than any other month and many of these involve alcohol. Mixing alcohol with water activities is a dangerous combination, sure to ruin any summer fun. Here’s how your favorite water activities can be impacted by alcohol.

Swimming:

Alcohol can impair judgment, leading swimmers to venture out farther than they should and not being able to make it back to shore. An increase in risk taking can lead someone to dive where the water is too shallow or have an accident on a diving board. A person may not notice if they’re getting too cold and developing hypothermia (a condition where your body temperature gets too low).

Boating:

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an intoxicated boat operator is 14 times more likely to be killed in a boating accident. A boater may have impaired judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. A driver may not be able to respond quickly to problems to avoid accidents. Intoxicated passengers are more likely to slip on deck, fall overboard, or have accidents on the dock.

Kayaking:

Alcohol can make you prone to lose balance and turnover and may impact your ability to self-rescue. There’s also less awareness of the weather, obstacles, and other boaters, which is essential to kayaking. Finally, the combination of wind, sun, and using energy paddling can lead to dehydration, increasing alcohol’s impact.

Finally, hitting the pool, lake or river to cool down can be fun, but it’s also essential to make safe choices. When you’re out having summer fun, remember to leave the alcohol out of the mix. Play it safe, don’t go under, stay sober.

Sincerely,

Kristin Russell

Tioga County Public Health Educator

Russellk@tiogacountyny.gov