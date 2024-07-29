4-H and the Tioga County Fair

By Kristin Parry —

On Monday, Aug. 5, the animals will start moving into the barns at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. That’s right, it’s fair time.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. with the Youth Goat Show, the kids have a week packed with shows and demonstrations. Organizers encourage you to come out, meet the 4-H youth, talk to them about their animals, and what they have learned through the 4-H program.

Grab a bite to eat at the Clover Café (yes there will be the famous Taco Salad this year) while you stroll through the youth building and view all the awesome projects that Tioga County youth have submitted to the fair. 4-H members have worked hard all year to prepare for the fair and are excited to show off their projects and animals.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Youth Fair portion of the Tioga County Fair will culminate with the return of the Pork Chop BBQ and the 57th Annual 4-H Livestock Auction. Held during the Tioga County Fair every summer since 1967, this time-honored event allows the Tioga County 4-H members a chance to see their hard work pay off.

4-H youth work all year long to raise their animals before presenting them in shows throughout the Tioga County Fair and then marketing them to prospective buyers. Market project participants see their efforts come to fruition at the auction, where youth sell their animals. After the auction the youth receive the earnings from their own animal’s original sale.

The learning experience that these nine to 19-year-olds gain through the livestock auction lasts all year beginning with choosing their market animals, to budgeting their earnings after the auction. Many of the 4-H members plan to use their earnings to invest into next year’s auction animal, and to pay for animal feed along with other animal care expenses that they incurred throughout the year.

The Livestock Auction is open to the public (with fair admission). Community members and potential buyers are welcome to attend the fair to meet the 4-H members and their animals prior to the sale.

4-H is extremely grateful to Goodrich Auction Service, Inc. of Newark Valley, N.Y., for all that they do to support the Tioga County 4-H program and make this livestock auction possible. The community is invited to come show the youth support, see all the work they have done, and participate in the time-honored tradition of a youth fair and livestock auction.

If you would like more information about the 4-H activities at the Tioga County Fair you can speak to a 4-H member, or reach out to Kristin Parry, 4-H program coordinator, by email to kmp268@cornell.edu; or Ben O’Connor, 4-H Youth development educator, by email to bpo25@cornell.edu.

Through active participation in the 4-H Market Animal Science program, 4-H members learn valuable life skills such as animal care and responsibility, record keeping, presentation, marketing, budgeting, and communication.

To find out more about the Tioga County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H Office, Cornell Cooperative Extension – Tioga County at (607) 659-5694 or visit tioga.cce.cornell.edu.