Candor Historical Society to hold July Yard Sale Fundraiser

By Carol Henry —

The Candor Historical Society is holding another special Yard Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, July 27, at the Candor Town Hall Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Not your usual yard sale, this fundraiser is asking for donated items for the sale. So, it’s a perfect time to clean out and share your ‘goods’ to help the Historical Society with their operating expenses at the History Center, and to help keep it going.

Your second-hand treasures can be dropped off at the Town Hall Pavilion on Friday, July 26, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Note: they cannot take clothing, shoes, reference books, TVs, computers and equipment, or heavy work-out equipment.

The Historical Society looks forward to, and appreciates the community’s support in this fun, social event. Purchase price for these items will also be a reasonable donation.

For more information, contact Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551 or email to pmreich22@hotmail.com.