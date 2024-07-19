TCHS to host presentation by award-winning documentary producer on the effects of Hurricane Agnes

On Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will host Emmy Award winning documentary producer Brian Frey, from WSKG, who will be presenting a program based on his documentary concerning the effect of Hurricane Agnes of this region in 1972.

Sections of the program will be shown as he details how he put this program together. Frey has been a producer for WSKG for several decades and has won multiple awards for his programs during that time.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org. The museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego.