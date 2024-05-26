Firefighters team up to battle structure fire on May 18

On Saturday, May 18, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Owego Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at 131 George St. in Owego. The first reports, according to fire officials, were received indicating heavy smoke pouring from the second story of a single family, wood frame home. The residents, the officials added, had evacuated and were safe.

The weather was warm and cloudy, with little wind. Owego Engine 804, Engine 803, and Heavy Rescue 851 responded and initiated an attack with hand lines into the building.

Apalachin, Campville, and Newark Valley were called for mutual aid and supported Owego at the scene. About 35 firefighters from the combined departments were on the scene.

Additional lines were brought into operation and the fire was quickly brought under control. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes, and extinguished and overhauled two hours later.

Assisting at the scene was Owego Emergency Support Services, Fire Police, Owego EMS, and the Owego Police Department.

Owego units were back in full service by 7 p.m. after the equipment was cleaned and reloaded.

It was reported that there were no serious injuries, and everyone returned safely.

In a fire report, an official wrote, “The successful operation is due to the combined efforts of multiple departments working as a single team. The ongoing training using the New York State fire service guidelines and courses enhance cooperation and efficient execution.

