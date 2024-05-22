Power To Withdraw; Like the turtle, go within into your shell, withdraw from outer chaos and inner emotions, and receive clarity to create and choose the right response

By Sister Chirya —

Like the turtle, go within into your shell, withdraw from outer chaos and inner emotions and receive clarity to create and choose the right response. The ability to withdraw can be correlated with the behavior of a tortoise. When it senses any danger, a tortoise withdraws within its tough protective shell.

In the same way, introspection is about stepping within and meeting myself several times during the day. This inner quietness recharges our battery. By using the power to withdraw, going deep inside and concentrating on the self, we draw close to God and receive His powerful unlimited current of pure energy.

God, the Father, is an Almighty battery, and His battery never becomes flat.

Practicing regularly every hour helps us dissolve negativity and also conquer wrong habits. Once we get into the new habit of remembering and connecting the self to God we can do it in the midst of any situation, as this ability of being with people and not absorbing their energy protects us.

The energy of our intentions, thoughts, words, attitudes and behavior creates our aura, which is an energy field that surrounds our being. Take care of this energy field, because our aura is like a lens through which we perceive our world.

Our aura becomes dirty or dark when we hold on to our own negativity or absorb negativity from people and situations. Keep your aura untouched by lower energies of anger, fear, stress, and pain.

When someone gets angry with you, do you react, lower your energy and stain your aura; or not react, rise above them, protect your energy and stay calm. Our aura is cleansed and remains white and shining when we regularly release the emotional clutter of unwanted thoughts, negative emotions, unpleasant memories, unforgiving attitudes, and limiting beliefs.

Your happiness, peace and power are your protective shields. The easiest way to protect yourself and experience health, happiness, and harmony is to see goodness in others and radiate that goodness. With regular meditation and spiritual study, you easily empower your energy field and emerge thoughts of peace.

Go within, behind the eyes, and in this stillness connect to your inner self, the soul, and to God, and find creative solutions to problems. Remind yourself everyday, “I am a powerful being. My clean aura protects and helps me experience peace and happiness.”

When we respond with the energy of peace, others also become empowered.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)