Built like a ‘boss’; Local emus capture attention

By Wendy Post

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Wait! They don’t fly! Is that an emu?

At least that’s what residents of Owego have shouted out on social media over the last year, or so. With sightings of an “Ostrich-shaped” bird running through the streets and even sightings at Owego’s dog park, the emu is commanding attention these days. The difference, however, between an emu and an ostrich is the number of toes, and the emu’s neck has feathers, unlike its counterpart that has two toes versus an emu’s three; and a naked neck.

But don’t get too close! If the emu is raised from an egg it can adjust to people; for those that are raised wild, this seems to be an appropriate term. In fact, and according to one emu owner, Adam Johnson, it is quite an operation to capture an emu on the lam.

Adam, along with his wife, Shelby, are the proud owners of two emus, five-year-old Boss, who was hatched from an egg, and May, a rescue they acquired in 2021. And although this pair hasn’t traveled into the streets of Owego, they have enjoyed some golf.

Nestled up on Waits Road in Owego, and with a new 6-foot high fence that spans over 300 square feet, these two have not been able to escape recently, but have done so in the past.

Adam explained that when they had the other fence, Boss got out and took a stroll to the nearby golf course, The Gold Club at Owego. Emus can travel from 30 to 45 MPH, but Boss took his time that day; he was out for a stroll.

“It took him about 20 minutes to get to the golf course,” said Adam, who lives approximately 1-mile further and towards town on Waits Road.

We were able to confirm, as well, that the emu sightings that happen occasionally in the village are neither Bill nor May. We have an idea of whom the birds may belong to, but haven’t been able to confirm it as of the time of this story. We’ll save that for another time.

Back at the Johnson’s, and among the other animals that live peacefully in this hillside home, understanding and caring for emus has been a priority.

The couple has always wanted an emu and were able to hatch and raise Boss, who has a more domestic side than May, whom they acquired a year later.

“She’s wild, but slowly becoming tame,” said Adam, adding that Boss is the friendly one.

And it’s been a learning process, too.

According to Adam and Shelby, Boss and May are fed a diet of pellets and cat food. They also stated that you need about .3 acres to secure them; the Johnson’s have a third of an acre set up as a habitat for the emus, with all of the amenities they need. Weather sturdy, the 60-plus pound birds do well in cold and gusty or warm and sunny weather with appropriate shelter.

With a rescued Bantam Chicken, and other breeds, running around the property, another placement from the streets of Owego, the Emu were not far behind, chasing the birds for play as an enrichment of sorts. The owners also noted that May and Boss love swimming in their makeshift pools and playing with tennis balls.

Both Adam and Shelby emphasized, again, the need to have secure fencing that is 6-foot high at a minimum, and with no T-posts. Emu owners need to also understand that the wild birds are tough to handle.

On the other hand, Boss and May are also good protectors. In a battle with a skunk the emus won, successfully chasing it out of the yard.

And with an estimated life expectancy of 30-50 years, the investment for fencing and other amenities to house them is worth it.

As for the care of an emu, there aren’t any vet-specific practices in the area. The Johnson’s have found that the Emu Groups on social media have helped out tremendously with their care.

As for the eggs, the Johnson’s do not eat them. And although she noted that some people do eat them, she likes to use her eggs for crafts, if she has extras.

According to Wikipedia, Emu breeding takes place in May and June, and fighting among females for a mate is common. Females can mate several times and lay several clutches of eggs in one season.

The male does the incubation; during this process he hardly eats or drinks and loses a significant amount of weight. The eggs hatch after around eight weeks, and their fathers nurture the young. They reach full size at approximately six months.

So if you see one running around town, you now know what you know. These birds have a home. And as mentioned earlier, these are not the village birds, these birds like to golf.

And grab your camera if you see one as that is the only thing you will capture, unless you can fly on your feet, like the illusive emu.