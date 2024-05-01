Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 19, 2024, property located at 2209 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Tammi Seeley to Lucy Perez and Joseph Barreca for $25,000.

On April 19, 2024, property located at 238 Perrine Rd., Tioga, from Melanie Burke to Lawrence and Colleen Castiglione for $162,500.

On April 19, 2024, property located at King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Bart Mancini to Kenneth Battaglini for $18,700.

On April 19, 2024, property located at 1904 Main St., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Ella Sobiech to Laura Bliznik and Dustin Reid for $270,000.

On April 19, 2024, property located at 372 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from TGS Holding Company Inc. to Valu Auto LLC for $250,000.

On April 19, 2024, property located at 12 Brookside Ave. W., Town of Owego, from Kantz Fatima to Jahan Seema for $215,000.

On April 22, 2024, property located at 316 Newark-Valley Main Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Deborah Ward to Ashley Specht and Edaniel Hernandez for $137,500.

On April 22, 2024, property located at 95 Candor Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from David and Jean Astorina to Zachariah and Lindsay Westerfield for $600,000.

On April 22, 2024, property located at 43 Estates Dr., Town of Owego, from Peter and Margaret Barillaro to Cody and Gianina Morrison for $387,000.

On April 22, 2024, property located at 19 W. Whitcomb Rd., Tioga, from Brian Jannone to Elizabeth Baggerly for $148,000.

On April 22, 2024, property located at 5 Muliny Rd., Town of Richford, Warranty – from Donna Hoyt to Jerri and Michael Lee for $48,100.

On April 22, 2024, property located off State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Donna Hoyt to Jerri and Michael Lee for $1,800.

On April 23, 2024, property located at Popple Hill Road, Lot 2, Town of Richford, from East Stream Associates LLC to Mouner Salama for $49,900.

On April 24, 2024, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Open Door Church of God In Christ Inc. to Levi Miller for $280,000.