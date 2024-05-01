Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi, it’s Smokey. It’s been a year since you’ve seen me here. I was born in November of 2022, and Gail rescued my mom by the railroad tracks just in time for us five to be born at her house. My brothers and sisters all got adopted last year. I was the shy one and didn’t much like being around people.

That has changed now and Gail lets me on the porch to watch the squirrels play. On Tuesday we went out there and the first thing I did was jump in her lap. I wanted her to pet me and love me. I rubbed my head on her cheek and rolled around on her lap while she continued to pet me. I got lots of love.

After that I went in the window and watched the dog next-door play in his yard. Wow, was he big. Then some birds came and chirped at me. I made a chirping sound back.

When Gail brought me inside I was exhausted and took a long nap. If you think you want a cat that loves to be in your lap, then call Gail at (607) 689-3033. I am negative for diseases and have had my shots. T

The Mother’s Day Raffles go through May 8 at Up the Creek, Owego Agway, and euPAWria.