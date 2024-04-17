Readers’ Column for the week of April 14, 2024

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

The people who are upset about neighborhood cats pooping in their flowerbeds do not hate cats. It is simply rude to be an irresponsible pet owner. I should not have to put mothballs out in MY yard to keep YOUR cats away. Mothballs are a pesticide and smell almost as bad as cat poop. I also should not have to buy and wear rubber gloves to do my gardening because your cat treats my yard like a litter box. Please just do the right thing and don’t expect me to spend my money and time cleaning up after your cat.

~

The 7 Counties Farmers’ Market, in Owego will be held this year at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. (Route 17c) in Owego. We are looking for new vendors. We welcome craft and food as well as produce vendors. The market runs from June 11 through Oct. 29, Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You do not have to commit to the entire season. We offer daily rates. New vendors receive a special “Try us Out.” rate. You don’t have to be a farmer to sell at the farmers’ market. If you grow more veggies than you know what to do with, come sell the extra at our market. We would also welcome a restaurant or a bakery to come to the market. If you are interested contact us at 7countiesmarket@gmail.com.

~

Every New York State School district and local government will see their pension costs rise, which will force them to either cut programs or raise taxes if the proposed piece of legislation is enacted. A little-noticed provision in lawmakers’ budget proposals would be the most costly as a result of the proposed change that will apply to Tier 6 Retirement Plan public employees. To enact a change to state retirement rules would slam New York taxpayers with more than $4 billion in new debt, which would immediately drive up local school and public employee pension costs. The action taken then becomes part of the mandatory obligations of pension benefits of public employees, which cannot be changed via any future legislation. If you are not in a financial position to underwrite increases to both Town / County and School Tax Bills, contact State Assemblyman Christopher Friend and State Senator Tom O’Mara and let them know that during this time of inflation that is the last thing they need to pass on to taxpayers.

~

WOW! Yes! Absolutely! Code violations should most certainly be noted weekly in this publication! It would go a long way towards educating the populace! It would also be beneficial for the mayors in the circulation area to take five minutes and briefly summarize relevant happenings in their respective communities. Additionally, with all the comments about school boards, it wouldn’t hurt for school superintendents to offer a monthly summary to the taxpayers that pay their salaries, parents, etc. What is going on regarding our children affects everyone (it takes a village to raise a child). This should be added to their job description.

~

I have been to many plays, including several on Broadway. The Ti-Ahwaga production of The Elephant Man is truly incredible! What an extremely talented cast. Everything is perfect, including the venue itself. Owego should be very proud to have something that adds greatly to our quality of life, with this production being especially excellent.

~

This message is for the person who dumped a whole bucket of dog poop on the nature preserve in Candor. It smells disgusting and is a health hazard. Please dispose of your dog’s waste on your own property or put it in your garbage. I have a camera that I move around along the road up there, and if I get a good photo of you or your vehicle I will go to the police. The cost of a fine for illegal dumping will be more than it would cost you to do the right thing and dispose of your dog poop responsibly.

~

I have a question pertaining to something that has been going on for as far back as I can remember. Why do people feel the need to dump their car ashtray in a parking lot of a business? I’ll be waiting with anticipation for your responses in the next issue.

National Political Viewpoints

Joe Biden doesn’t have to worry about the solar eclipse because he’s in the dark all the time.

~

So the police association in Michigan is supporting Donald Trump in this next election? He’s one of the biggest criminals to ever hold a political office. He’s been impeached twice, he’s been accused of rape, he’s been charged with rape 18 times, and he has so many indictments! And the police want to endorse him to bring back the respect of the police? Are they kidding?

~

As Robert Gates said, Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy for the last 40 years, and now he’s trying to give Israel advice. That’s a lot of nerve for a guy who is responsible for the war in Ukraine and the war in Israel. Just go away Joe.

~

If you don’t realize by now that the justice system in New York and the United States is hell bent on bringing down Donald Trump and anyone associated or supporting him, here is the latest. AG Letitia James is now calling for an investigation of the person that provided the bond for Trump. Even though that person is a resident of California. Add this to all the issues to remember in November.

~

Last week Trump was Jesus and this week he is Mandela. What will he be next week?

~

Two people in last week’s column mentioned that President Biden didn’t want religious themes on Easter eggs. However, the restriction on religious themes is not new and isn’t from President Biden. The rule has been enforced for decades by the government sponsored organization that hosts White House Easter events, and it predates the Biden Administration. It’s been the rule for 45 years. It’s easy for anyone to check things out like this before posting inaccurate information in the newspaper.

~

Reenact the draft and all the “Woke” people will move to Canada. Mama Gump

~

Does anyone know how much of our tax dollars are spent monitoring financial transactions around the globe to make sure no one is disobeying the U.S. sanctions on individuals, companies, or countries? President Bush said economic sanctions save lives and would force compliance to U.S. policies, clearly had not put enough thought about the reactions to this policy, the sad truth, millions of innocent people suffer and the targeted government finds work arounds, the U.S. sanctions on Cuba since the 1960’s are a prime example. Now the U.S. and our Allies want to use the proceeds from funds they have sanctioned / stolen to support the Ukraine war, do they know what KARMA is? When, some time in the future, the tables are turned against the U.S. we will be on the receiving end.

~

The law reads, “Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.” This goes back to 1799, now known as the Logan Act. — Heather Cox Richardson. April 2, 2024.