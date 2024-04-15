Candor to celebrate spring with the annual Daffodil Festival

The Candor Chamber of Commerce is lining up several community events connected with the Candor Daffodil Festival, planned for Saturday, April 27. There will be over 100 vendors, live music on three stages, food, activities for the whole family, a bounce house, crafts, face painting, a juggler and balloon artists, and live animals.

Things will take place at the Candor Ball Park, located at Spencer Avenue and McCarty Street, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A portion of the proceeds generated at this event will benefit the Candor Food Pantry and the Candor 4th of July Committee.

For more information about these and other events hosted by the Candor Chamber, contact (607) 222-0321; candorchamber@gmail.com, or visit their website at: www.candornychamber.org.

Below are a few of the additional events that are connected throughout the community.

April 19 – May 1: Daffodil Daze, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 292 Candor Hill Rd.; see more than 250 varieties of daffodils on the hillside.

April 19 – May 1: Operation Extend the Joy. An extension of Daffodil Daze where you can volunteer in the effort that distributes thousands of daffodil flowers to nursing homes, hospices, hospitals, elderly housing, and others. Come any day of the week to 292 Candor Hill Rd. to help with this effort. Pickers, packers, and drivers needed to “Share the Joy”.

April 26 and 27: Friends of the Candor Free Library Book Sale, 2 Bank St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your price and pay what you want.

April 27: 1st Annual Prom Fashion Show and Gown Giveaway, Fashion show at 3 p.m., shopping at 4 p.m. All dresses are free. One dress per person. Must be a Tioga County student with a valid ID. Located upstairs at the Bread of Life Food Pantry on Stowell Avenue.