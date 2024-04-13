Judy Bjorkman April Member of the Month at Gallery Forty-One

Gallery Forty-One recently recognized self-taught artisan, Judy Bjorkman, as their April Member of the Month. Bjorkman has been fashioning multi-metal jewelry for over 40 years.

Her work, as pictured, can be seen at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, Tuesday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 during Gallery hours.