Collector Car Corner/Cars We Remember; Notable firsts and possible comebacks in the automotive industry

By Greg Zyla —

Received an interesting email recently from Marc Phillips from over at RoadRunner Transport, a noted car transport company. So, I’ve taken parts of articles I’ve written in the past about some of the “firsts” we enjoyed in the car industry, and combined them here with Marc’s “possible comebacks” that have disappeared. I hope it makes for some fun reading.

Here’s Marc’s list provided by RoadRunner Auto Transport.

Tailfins: The iconic tailfins of the ’50s and ’60s weren’t just aerodynamic elements; they symbolized an era of optimism and futuristic design. As we reminisce about the sleek and soaring tailfins, imagine a future where these stylish features make a comeback, creating a blend of modern design and vintage allure.

Bench Seats: Beyond its practicality, the bench seat became a symbol of togetherness and shared adventures. In a world moving toward individualized experiences, there’s potential for specialty models to reintroduce bench seats, fostering a sense of community and bringing back the joy of collective journeys.

Wing Windows: Before the widespread use of air conditioning, cars featured charming wing windows – small triangular openings that allowed a breath of fresh air into your car without lowering the entire window. The nostalgia surrounding wing windows could spark ideas for incorporating similar ventilation features in modern electric vehicles, providing a touch of simplicity and innovation to contemporary designs.

Hood Ornaments: Once gracing the hoods of luxury cars, hood ornaments were more than embellishments – they were symbols of elegance and individuality. While they might have faded from recent designs, reimagining hood ornaments as customizable accessories could add a touch of personal flair to the exteriors of modern vehicles.

Round Headlights: With classic and timeless looks, round headlights were once a staple in automotive design. Today, with the advancements in LED technology, envisioning a comeback for round headlights brings together tradition and innovation. Modern vehicles could embrace the simplicity and elegance of this classic headlight style, providing a nostalgic nod to the past.

Cassette Decks: The cassette deck, a staple of the ’80s and ’90s, brought personalized music to the road. Imagining a revival of cassette decks in contemporary cars taps into the nostalgia of mix tapes and retro tunes, offering a unique audio experience that blends the old with the new.

Pop-Up Headlights: Pop-up headlights, a distinctive feature in sports cars of the past, added a touch of style, drama, and aerodynamics. Reintroducing pop-up headlights in select models could combine aerodynamic efficiency with a touch of automotive flair, enhancing both form and function.

Shag Carpeting: Shag carpeting, with its plush and comfortable feel, was a symbol of luxury and relaxation inside car interiors. Reimagining this quirky feature in luxury or special edition models could offer a distinctive and comfortable driving experience, providing a unique touch that goes beyond traditional interior designs.

With this in mind, let’s discuss some of my “first ever” accomplishments in the auto industry.

Seat Belts Option: American car manufacturers Nash (in 1949) and Ford (in 1955) were the first to offer seat belts as options. By the time 1968 rolled along seat belts were no longer an option.

Air Conditioning: The 1953 Chrysler Imperial was one of the first production cars in 12 years to offer air conditioning as an option. This followed prototype experiments by Packard in 1940 and Cadillac in 1941.

Power Steering: Chrysler introduced the first commercially available passenger car power steering system on its 1951 Chrysler Imperial under the name “Hydraguide”. Credit goes to Francis W. Davis, a hydraulic engineer who began his power steering experiments way back in 1906 with Pierce-Arrow, for this “first”.

Car Radio: American Paul Galvin of the Galvin Manufacturing Corporation invented the car radio in 1929. Customers who wanted a radio in their car needed to purchase it as an aftermarket item. One year later the 1930 Ford Model A had a $200 option radio feature, which was huge money back then. In 2024 dollars it’s $3,716.48 for that radio.

Oldest Car Brand Still Active: The oldest car brand originated in America that remains active is Buick. It was founded on May 19, 1903 as the main offering of the Buick Motor Company. Auto mogul William Durant took over Buick in 1904 and the car became the flagship marque of Durant’s new company in 1908, namely General Motors.

First 8-Track Tape Player: The 1966 Mustang was the first car with a factory in-dash 8-Track Player. The 8-Track replaced the “Madman” Muntz 4-track Stereo-Pak.

Disc Brakes: The first mass-produced American disc brake applications arrived in 1949 and 1950 on several models. The sub-compact Crosley cars and pickups utilized them, as did the full-size Chrysler Imperial Crown as standard equipment.

Sunroof / Moonroof: The very first sunroof award goes to the 1937 Nash. Although crude by today’s standards, it featured a metal panel that could slide open thus offering an “open cabin” experience.

First Hatchback: I gave this honor to the 1949-1954 Kaiser Traveler and sibling Frazer Vagabond utility sedans in past columns, and there’s no need to change my opinion now.

First 4-Door Crew-Cab Truck: The first crew cab truck appeared in 1957 and was built by International Harvester (IH). Dubbed the Travelette, it took Dodge (1963) Ford (1965) and Chevrolet (1973) many years to “catch up.” To this day, International is a major brand in 18-wheeler and severe duty tractor-trailer rigs.

Air Bag: In 1971, Ford built an experimental airbag fleet while General Motors evaluated airbags on the 1973 Chevrolets available for government use. However, also in 1973, the Oldsmobile Toronado became the first car with dual (passenger) airbags available to the public. GM then made its air cushion restraint system (ACRS) available as an option on Cadillac, Oldsmobile and Buick models in 1974.

There you have it, this week’s combined article, thanks to Marc Phillips at www.roadrunnerautotransport.com and yours truly. Hope you enjoyed it, and check RoadRunner Auto Transport for pricing for your car transport needs.

