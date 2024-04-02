Planning underway for the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival, Strawberry Jammin’; Community working to assemble this signature event

By Wendy Post —

Planning started early for this year’s Strawberry Festival, set for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego, and with a Rock-n-Run planned for Thursday, June 13, at Hickories Park in Owego. The festival, offered to the community for 42 years, free of charge, is off to a good start and is welcoming community involvement to make it a success!

Pat Hansen and this writer, co-chairs to the festival, started planning things last year, adding new committee members and structuring the framework and gathering permits needed. Now, with several new members added to the committee, the hard work of bringing it together is underway.

Needed to help bring things together are sponsors, vendors, parade participants, and volunteers. Earlier this month, and for a third year, Carol Livermore, from Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, arrived as the festival’s first sponsor. The sponsorship from Carol was followed by Tioga State Bank, who just confirmed sponsorship of both the Rock n Run, as well as the festival.

Sponsors, as well as vendors are being sought to help fund things. Information can be found at owego.org and by clicking on the Strawberry. This is a one-stop shop for everything festival. Folks can also find the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook and look for the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival event page that is pinned to the top. There, those interested in attending the festival or looking for more information can check out the discussion area where updates will be posted as planning continues.

The committee has also selected this year’s theme, Strawberry Jammin’, and returned to the logo contest held for many years to find a visual representation for the festival. This year’s winning logo, out of close to 100 entries, was designed by Lindsay Mack. Mack’s entry, along with the others, will be posted on the window at The Owego Pennysaver on Front Street prior to this year’s festival for all to view.

As for this year’s entertainment, a lineup is currently being worked on. With over 35 bands vying to fill one of the spots available, selecting the lineup has been challenging.

To offer a glance of what to expect, music-wise, Stone Senate will be returning this year from Nashville. The band, whose members recently returned from a European Tour, will arrive in Owego for a Friday night Block Party performance.

Also slated to perform is Nate Gross, the recent recipient of a SAMMY for Best Blues, and Junkyard Heights, who will be performing on Saturday.

North Avenue will be bolstered this year to expand the festival’s reach, and as the fire department’s Steamer House nears completion. It is hoped that the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine will be highlighted in this year’s parade and festival as well, but will be dependent on its return from Firefly Restorations in Hope, Maine.

It is hoped, by the organizers of the festival, that all of the community elements come together nicely for this year’s event, further showcasing all of the things that make Owego and Tioga County a great place to live.

For sponsorship information, email Cindy Short at cinderelly_83@live.com. For all things festival, be sure to visit www.owego.org.