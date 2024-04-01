‘We are not invisible’; Event recognizes women veterans and caregivers during Women’s History Month

By Wendy Post —

On Saturday, March 23, a handful of guests weathered the snow that arrived on that spring day to attend a Women Veterans and Caregiver Appreciation and Recognition event held at the American Legion Post in Owego. The gathering, which offered breakfast, a keynote speaker, and several tokens of appreciation presented to guests in attendance, served as a way to support women veterans in the community as well as caregivers to those that served.

A famous quote by a World War II Army nurse, titled “We Are Not Invisible”, shares, “Let the generations know that women in uniform also guaranteed their freedom; that our resolve was just as great as the brave men who stood among us. And with victory our hearts were just as full and beat just as fast; that the tears fell just as hard for those we left behind.”

Today, and years later, women that served in the military and caregivers of those that served or are serving are recognized. In fact, with the continual aging of our veteran population, caregivers provide a great amount of support to those that are now in need.

As quoted by Senator Elizabeth Dole, former United States secretary of Transportation, “Our caregivers cannot continue to carry the weight of veterans’ care alone. It’s time for us to share in that sacrifice. To unite behind them. And to ensure our world remains filled with the selfless hearts and souls of military caregivers.”

Saturday’s event, hosted by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and with support from the Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program, offers an opportunity for area veterans and caregivers to unite, annually, in support of each other.

The bond of those that have served is a tight-knit one; a camaraderie shared among women veterans as well. Now, the program also allows for the caregivers of veterans to share in that same support.

The event’s keynote speaker, Kristin Oliver, co-founder of Shady Strong for ALS Awareness, talked about an annual event that was created in honor of Robert Shady, a Vietnam era veteran that faced the battle of his life when he was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. And although Robert Shady passed away in 2019, and following a 17-month battle, his legacy lives on through the efforts of Shady Strong, a now established organization dedicated to raising awareness of ALS and its service connection within the military community.

Oliver spoke about the Mission behind Shady Strong, as well as the event coming up in June that serves as their largest fundraiser. The 3rd Annual ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival is set for June 1 this year and will take place at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located along Route 38 in Newark Valley.

Registration for retail vendors, BBQ teams, and food vendors is now open at www.shadystrong.com/events.

On their website at www.shadystrong.com they wrote, “Through our unwavering commitment, we provide both financial and emotional support to individuals battling this debilitating disease. We strive to enhance the quality of life for those affected by ALS, offering hope and resilience in the face of adversity.”

During the co-founder’s keynote speech, she emphasized the importance of offering support to the caregivers of veterans; “They need our support,” added Oliver.

One veteran in attendance, Gail Ghinger, had to leave the event early to tend to her father, a veteran. Ghinger also takes care of her brother, serving a dual caregiving role. Her early departure was an example of the dedication it takes to be a caregiver; ethics Ghinger upholds.

Others enjoyed their breakfast and shared stories of their service. In fact, this writer discovered, during the ceremony, that the Director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency served during Operation Uphold Democracy, an intervention in Haiti that included an invasion in 1994, during the same timeframe. We will undoubtedly have stories to share in the future.

And although the weather prevented some of the guests that signed up from being able to attend the event, the recognition and awards were delivered and presented by Michael Middaugh, TCVSA director. Included were carnations from the Country Florist, certificates from Congressman Marc Molinaro’s office honoring and supporting our women heroes, and the breakfast buffet, catered by Gances.

To learn more about the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and the services provided through their office, visit https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/veterans-service-agency/ or call their office at (607) 687-8228.