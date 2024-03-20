Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 4, 2024 through March 10, 2024 there were 66 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Kyle T Gregory, age 37 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Operating without Insurance (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Gregory was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.