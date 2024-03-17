What’s Happening for the week of March 17, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcomed. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

MARCH 16 and 17

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Carryout available.

MARCH 18

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 19

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MARCH 18 and 19

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

MARCH 20

3rd annual Lion’s Winter Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Spencer. There will be mac and cheese, chili, chicken tenders, soups, salad, fruit and dessert for a goodwill donation. All are welcome. Takeout is available. Hosted by the Spencer-Candor Lion’s Club.

Tioga County Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. For more information, contact Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Family Enrichment Network’s Owego Head Start Program Open House, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 1277 Taylor Rd., Owego. For more information, contact Kyla at (607) 687-6721.

Warriors Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The book series is recommended for ages nine to 12.

MARCH 21

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83237929727?pwd=biGldbVa1B8DOXScjzvcBHUfWu1PZJ.1; Meeting ID: 832 3792 9727; Passcode: 853599.

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: A Study in Scarlet by Arthur Conan Doyle, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Spalding Memorial Book Club, 1p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss The Rose Code, by Kate Quinn. All are welcome; call the Library at (570) 888-7117 if you are interested in a copy for the meeting. The 6 p.m. group will be reading books along the theme of Hometown.

MARCH 22

Outdoor Playtime at the Candor CCE Farm, 10 a.m. to noon, 343 Cass Hill Rd., rain or shine.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about spring. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome!

MARCH 22 and 23

Matilda the Musical, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., Newark Valley High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Tickets available at the door.

MARCH 23 and 24

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 22 to MARCH 24

Weekend long Marriage Help Program hosted by Retrouvaille of the Southern Tier of New York and the Rochester Retrouvaille Community will be held in Canandaigua, N.Y. The registration fee for the weekend is $300 per couple, although no couple has been denied the chance to heal their marriage due to lack of funds. For confidential information, visit www.helpourmarriage.org or call (607) 785-3720.

MARCH 23

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

Spring Craft Sale and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch will be available.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Seed Swap, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Candor Free Library; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Van Etten Town Hall; 1-4 p.m., Coburn Library in Owego; 10 a.m. to noon, Waverly Free Library; 9-11 a.m., Spencer Town Hall; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Englebert’s Farm Store and Creamery.

Spring Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A light lunch will also be available for purchase.

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale begins at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, Nichols. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

Apalachin Lions 69th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. behind BOCES West on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Other activities include the Easter Bunny, a new digital vision screening for kids, free ID’s by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for kids, free children’s books, and much more. All except the hunt are inside the TLC-BOCES School from noon to 2 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item for the local pantry. Rain date is March 30.

Breakfast Event Honoring Women Veterans, Military, and Caregivers, 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Reservations required by March 15 by calling (607) 687-8228, or by email to veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.

Benefit for the Family of Lonni Whitmore, diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, 1 to 6 p.m., Pumpelly House, 44 Front St., Owego. To donate a basket, auction item, baked goods, etc., contact Jamie at (607) 857-4197.

Book signing event at Riverow Bookshop, 2 p.m., 187 Front St., Owego. Gerald “Jerry” Rhodes will discuss and sign copies of Hired Man on Horseback, My Story of Eugene Manlove Rhodes, by May D. Rohdes. For more information, find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.

MARCH 24

Easter Celebration, 11 a.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. There will be an Easter Egg and Candy Hunt, games and prizes, arts and crafts, and so much more. There will also be a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Free Program on Boosting your Immune System, 2 to 4 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor. Registration is appreciated, call (607) 972-1611 and leave a message.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 25

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and program – Presentation by Dr. Peter Petokas, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Free and open to all.

MARCH 27

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Southern Tier Independence Center will share information on resources and services including transportation, home repair / modification, fire alarms for the hard of hearing, Weatherization, Empower NY, and the HEAP cooling program. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Tenebrae, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 28

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Litchfield UMC Annual Easter Bake Sale, 7 a.m. until sold out, Ammerman’s Store, 2129 Front St., Athens, Pa.

Finger Lakes PRISM Invasive Species Identification, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Holy Thursday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Good Friday, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 30

The Great Vigil, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. There will be a coloring contest with prizes and much more. This is a rain or shine event.

MARCH 31

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Village Chapel, 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.

APRIL 6

All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Donation.

APRIL 8

Director Tiffani Warner from the Area Agency presentation on Aging, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. She will speak about all of the services seniors can take advantage of and volunteer opportunities. Don’t miss out on their door prize either. For questions, call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 23

Carantouan Greenway Annual Membership Meeting with speaker, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, downtown Sayre. RSVP by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Deadline for reservations is April 15. Further details available at carantouangreenway.org.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 27

Route 434 Highway Cleanup, meet at 9 a.m. at BEAM Electronics, next to Dunkin Donuts on Route 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.