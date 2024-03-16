Senior Citizens Foundation’s grant application cycle opens

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) is now accepting grant applications from community agencies and non-profit organizations for project funding for 2024. Requests can be considered for programs and projects designed to improve the lives of older citizens who live in Tioga County, N.Y.

Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com for applications and information. Applicants may send forms and supporting documents to the Foundation electronically or by mail.

To receive a blank copy of the application, send a request to TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Questions should be directed to seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.