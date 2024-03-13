Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Do I look familiar to you? I am Zeke, and I was in the paper last November trying to get adopted. Well, I did and things were fine so the lady said to bring my brother Zach to keep us together.

Things were good for a while and then our mom started working out of town a lot. That gave us time to make our own fun. We were bored so we chased each other through the house and some things got broken. When she got home she was mad at us for breaking things that meant a lot to her.

We were just kittens then and liked to play. Well the lady called Gail and said she had to re-home us because of this. We were sad to go, and our mom cried when we left. Her job keeps her away, so we can’t be left alone.

Gail thinks it is best for us to be adopted separately to avoid this happening again, or to a home where there is always someone around to keep us at bay, maybe a retired person. If you think you’d like to give either one of us a second chance, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for either of us.

Donations for cat care can be made at Up the Creek Consignment or the Neighborhood Redemption Center. Easter Basket raffles for a boy and a girl will be at Up the Creek Consignment to help with the costs of the cats’ care.