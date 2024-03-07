Empower Your Financial Future: Explore Trusts with Attorney Greg Catarella, Esq. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center 

Are you curious about how trusts work and their role in shaping your financial planning? Trusts can be a complex subject for many and understanding them is essential in securing a financial future.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to “A Matter of Trust – What is a Trust (and Do I Need One) on Friday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

During this free 2-hour seminar, local attorney, Greg Catarella, Esq., will share valuable insights on what trusts are, how trusts work, and if a trust is right for you. Whether you’re navigating estate planning and wealth management, or simply seeking to understand trusts as a financial tool, this presentation will help you gain a deeper understanding of your options and help you make confident choices regarding your financial future and estate planning needs.

This event is free to the public, but reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.