Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 26, 2024, property located at Howe Road, Town of Berkshire, from Keith Warner to Gary Brigham for $3,000.

On Feb. 26, 2024, property located at 250 Davis Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Clarence Guiles to Lynn Martin for $136,000.

On Feb. 26, 2024, property located at 514 Dean Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from Corbett and Lynnette Lamphere to Tyler Mounce and Leah Helmuth for $222,500.

On Feb. 27, 2024, property located at 453-457 Main St., Town of Owego, from Patricia Pendergast to Janean Colavito for $75,000.

On Feb. 27, 2024, property located at 112-114 Park Pl., Village of Waverly, from Jacob and Raimi Benjamin to Dylan Connor for $145,000.

On Feb. 28, 2024, property located at 6 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Casey Chapman to Steven Lewis and Robin Mistretta-Lewis for $155,000.

On Feb. 29, 2024, property located at 14 Newberry Dr., Town of Owego, from Bank Of America to Donald and Rosemary Conning for $133,500.

On Feb. 29, 2024, property located at 271 Weiss Rd., Tioga, from Jamie Browne to Jacob and Raimi Benjamin for $237,000.

On Feb. 29, 2024, property located at 186 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Mailloux to Michelle Osborne for $35,000.