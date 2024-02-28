Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 12, 2024 through Feb. 18, 2024 there were 63 calls for service, the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Miranda L. Phillips, age 41 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Leaving the scene of a Property Damage Accident (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following an Accident and Traffic Stop on Lake Street. Phillips was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

On Feb. 14, 2024, at approximately 10 a.m., Owego Police Officers investigated a Motor Vehicle Collision underneath the North Avenue underpass. A tractor-trailer traveling northbound carrying crushed vehicles had struck the overpass and lost several vehicles off the trailer. The NYS Department of Transportation and NYSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, who issued numerous traffic citations, assisted the Owego Police Department.

The Owego Police Department would like to remind the public that NYS Law requires any underpass under 14-feet to be marked one foot less than the actual clearance. The North Avenue underpass is over 14-feet high, and this is why there is no height posted.

The NYS Maximum Vehicle Height is 13’ 6” (and exemptions can be made with special permits and special routes for the destination).