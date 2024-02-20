Lenten Study begins at Owego’s FPUC

Lenten Study on Monday Evenings will begin on Feb. 19 in the church lounge at the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego, and via zoom. The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life by Adam Hamilton, will be the topic of the study, which begins at 7 p.m. and is led by Pastors Carolyn and Bruce Gillette.

How do we walk with Christ, daily follow him, grow in him, and faithfully serve him? In the Gospels, Jesus modeled for us the Christian spiritual life. The apostles taught it in their writings. And the Church has, through the last 2,000 years, sought to pursue this Christian spiritual life.

In The Walk, Adam Hamilton focuses on five essential spiritual practices that are rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God, and taught throughout the New Testament. Deepen your walk with Christ as you explore the five essential practices of worship, study, serving, giving, and bearing witness to our faith.

Adam Hamilton is the pastor of the largest mainline Protestant church in the United States, and is the author of many books and a video series used by FPUC.

To join on zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89512707535?pwd=T0h6TFNSNlJMQi8zdlE5TDhlNDFRdz09; Meeting ID: 895 1270 7535; Passcode: FPUC.