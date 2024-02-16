Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host presentation on scams

Scams against older adults are on the rise and often leave people with no way to recover their losses. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will host an informative community presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Action for Older Persons will share valuable information on the latest tactics used by scammers, and will provide valuable insights into recognizing, preventing, and combating scams. Attendees will also learn practical tips to safeguard themselves against falling victim to fraud.

This presentation is free, but registration is appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.