TCHS to present ‘Follow the North Star: The Underground Railroad in Chemung, Tioga, and Broome Counties’  

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society’s Executive Director, Gerry Smith, will present “Follow the North Star: The Underground Railroad in Chemung, Tioga, and Broome Counties.”

This PowerPoint presentation will look at how this part of the Southern Tier responded to the increasing numbers of those fleeing the bonds of involuntary servitude and making their way to the north and freedom.

From its early days in the first decades of the 1800s to the days of the Civil War, this developing system of conductors and safe houses for assisting escaped slaves brought both help and possible imprisonment for those who were part of the network. Who did they help, how many made their way through this area and what were the results are all part of the answers in this program.

The program will run approximately one hour and is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Donations are graciously accepted. The Tioga County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museum, call (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org or director@tiogahistory.org.