Letter: Who is capable?

Dear Editor,

As we read the latest news or tune in for the evening news, we are most likely trying to reconcile what we read and what we hear on what we might foresee for the coming Presidential election. Everyone has their own opinion and owns their own vote.

In weighing all that information there is one question that seems very important at this juncture and is critical to Nov. 5, 2024 if what is taking place and were to be the case going forward.

A scenario faced by several of our former Presidents and one still to be pondered, “It’s 3 a.m. and your children are safe and asleep, but there’s a phone in the White House and it’s ringing. Something’s happening in the world, which directly affects and involves our military and/or our countries security. A call that will require a clear head and a near to immediate response. Who do you see answering and capable of responding to that call?”

A question to be considered going forward of the candidates, would they be capable of being up and on deck with a clear head and prepared enough to make those decisions, and openly address America with those decisions.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.