Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP announces new partners to firm

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP is pleased to announce Tom Bouman and Caroline Myrdek Guiles as the firm’s newest partners, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Bouman joined Coughlin & Gerhart in 2017 as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group with a focus in Personal Injury and Estate Litigation. He also practices in Trusts and Estates, Elder law, and Guardianships.

Bouman received his Bachelor of Arts in Writing Seminars with general and departmental honors from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University, and a Juris Doctorate from The Dickinson School of Law at the Pennsylvania State University.

Bouman is a member of the Broome County Bar Association and Tompkins County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice in New York State and the United States District Court, Northern District of New York.

Bouman is an award-winning mystery novelist, having received the Edgar® Award. He serves on the boards of Golden Opportunity and Community Arts Partnership, both in Tompkins County. Bouman enjoys the outdoors, biking, sailing, and music.

Caroline Myrdek Guiles also joined Coughlin & Gerhart in 2017 as an associate. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of Estate Planning and Administration and Real Estate transactions.

Myrdek Guiles is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Broome County Bar Association. She began her legal career serving as a Law Clerk in the Syracuse Regional Office for the New York State Attorney General.

While attending law school, Myrdek Guiles was a student attorney for Pennsylvania State Law’s Rural Economic Development Clinic, where she assisted small agricultural businesses and non-profit organizations in an array of matters including entity and contract formation.

“We are excited to welcome Tom and Caroline to the Firm’s partnership,” said Rachel Abbott, managing partner, Coughlin & Gerhart, adding, “Both possess a deep knowledge of their practice areas and are committed to our clients and to the Firm’s values.”

Bowman and Myrdek Guiles were named as “Rising Stars” on the 2023 Upstate New York list.