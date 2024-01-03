Readers’ Column for the week of December 31, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Thank you.

The AA Answering Service (Hot Line) in Tioga County, N.Y. is (800) 307-4285.

FOUND: Large black backpack in VanEtten. To claim, call (607) 565-8493 and describe the contents.

Two things; yes, I agree totally that we need an Aldi’s and a dry cleaner. Why one of the two Dollar General stores on 434 that are within walking distance of each other wasn’t used for a much-needed Aldi is strange to me. Regarding the applesauce concern; this could be checked on the Internet and there was an article in the Press also, but I realize not everyone has these services. The applesauce with lead was packaged in squeeze pouches for little kids. It was an odd brand besides (WanaBana USA). It wasn’t by any means all applesauce, name brand applesauce or canned / jars of applesauce. When you see a chyron running across the bottom of your screen be patient, they usually keep repeating (and repeating and repeating).

This is a message for the Candor town highway department. I have tried contacting them directly, but didn’t hear back. I appreciate them removing trees that fall across Logan Hill Road because my family walks up to the Nature Preserve there. However, when they cut the downed trees they often leave them in the ditch instead of over on the creek side of the road. The ditch gets clogged with debris, and the next time we get a hard rain the ditch overflows and creates a stream running down the middle of the road, which causes mass erosion and leaves a deep rut in the road. Pushing downed trees into the ditch is not a good way to maintain a seasonal use road, nor a smart use of taxpayer dollars. I have spent many hours clearing that ditch by hand, and when it is cleaned out it does what it is supposed to do, keep the water IN the ditch and OFF the road, even with a very heavy rain. But then a tree falls across the road, and the road crew pushes it into the ditch and it floods again. I realize it is a seasonal use road, but that doesn’t mean you should make it worse. So please toss cut trees on the non-ditch side of the road from now on.

Just a reminder that the Village of Newark Valley will be holding a Board meeting on Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building (Post Office). The Mayor and Board members will be voting on exceeding the 2% tax cap. The Fire District taxes are going DOWN by 2.6%! Tioga County, the Town of Newark Valley and Fire Company are under the 2% tax cap, so why is the Village exceeding it?

How can so many student athletes who live outside of their district be eligible to play football and basketball at Waverly?

I would like to send a special note of Holiday thanks to Furry Buddy Rescue. Happy Holidays and cheers of joy for everything that you do, Daisy and Aaron, taking in the cats, puppies, and precious dogs that are not wanted or have a hard time outside this winter without treatment. You help them survive and live their full and happy 9 lives. Furry Buddy Rescue helps catch stray kitties; they worm, treat them, give them baths, spay, and neuter them. Your big hearts have saved many little souls. Just wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. If anyone is upgrading or getting Christmas gifts that they do not want or do not need, or want to re-gift them, please re-gift them to Furry Buddy. Rescue items I know that they could really use are towels, comforters, pet carriers and beds, anything you don’t need or want anymore. Anything that you can think of that could help them with their cause. I know they spent a lot of money out of pocket, but you wouldn’t believe how much they do for the animals. They just put their heart and soul into them and help them as much as they can.

For the people who live on Oak Hill Road in Barton, your dog is always out in the middle of the road and I’m afraid it’s going to get hurt.

I wish they would turn that pole light on in Nichols by Wilkinson’s RV. It’s so dark, it’s hard to see at night to drive around that corner.

Oh yes, it’s true, men do give birth, it’s to ideas, so the jokes on you.

It’s nice to see they did something for the veterans when they had their food giveaway over in Newark Valley. I have never been to that one, but I went there. It was nice. The people were polite. The guy that carried my box for me, thank you very much.

Before you think about using the Susquehanna River for recreation or fishing, beware of the millions of gallons of untreated sewage that are going into it, especially after heavy rains.

National Political Viewpoints

About 15,000 illegal migrants are headed for the border. I sure hope it doesn’t impact the Super Bowl!

Let’s see if anyone can answer these questions. Why was Biden sworn in early? Why did Trump not attend? Why did Biden get the wrong salute while Trump got 21 guns at their inaugurations? Why were NG brought into Washington? Why the fences and barbed wire? Why was Lady Gaga dressed as a Hunger Games character? Why so many EOs reversing EVERYTHING the first few weeks? Why open the border? Why does Joe look different? Why did Trump say it wasn’t him? Why was Mar A Lago raided? Why did Trump say they were the ones who were really under investigation? Why did Russia go into Ukraine? Why fall up stairs and off of bikes? Why are foreign leaders fist bumping Biden? Why does the DECLASS of corruption seem to be coming out so strategically? Someone once said, “You can’t just tell people, you must show them.” Hoping this “show” is almost over.

Joe Biden has spent 382 days, or 40% of his presidency, out of office – days spent on vacation, personal business, or just regular days at one of his Delaware homes.

A new study has found that only 3.4 percent of American journalists are Republicans. Did they really need to do a study to learn this? Also, doesn’t that number seem a little high? This just confirms what everyone already knew anyway. This is why journalists at political debates often sound like they’re debating the Republican candidate – because they are. They see Republicans as opponents, not just political candidates. It also explains why almost all of them suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What is so hard about helping save our border crisis? If you catch an illegal person, you send them back to their country. You don’t release them into our country and tell them to come to court in three years. It’s not that difficult.

Is aiding and abetting the Mexican drug cartel the reason for impeachment? Just wondering.

The Misery index, which is the sum of the unemployment rate and the inflation rate, is ending 2023 at 6.8%. That is its lowest point since the pandemic hit in March 2020 and well below the 8.3% average for the century to date. This is yet another proof that Biden-omics is succeeding in America. It matters whom you vote for.

What a bunch of vindictive, petty crybabies. The Republican Party is doing an impeachment on a president who’s committed no crimes that they have any evidence of. When questioned, they’re like, well, we’ll find something. No, that’s not how that works. And they’re going to try to take the current president off of the election ballot because our former president is not going to be allowed to run on many state ballots, as Colorado has already determined, and there are many other states lining up to do that. Anybody that’s a Republican, I’d be awfully embarrassed. What a petty group. And instead of working on important things like helping our country and our world, they’re more about being vindictive and petty. They can’t even find anything President Biden did wrong. They want to say that he was impeached. Unbelievable.

So here we go again, Republican rhetoric threatening our Supreme Court for upholding the Constitution of the United States. You guys are something else. Want to go live in Russia?

Yep, an 8.7% Social Security increase in 2023 but only 3.2% in 2024. Way to go Biden administration, skip to the non-U.S. citizens and take away from those who are U.S. citizens that paid into the system. Go figure.

On the birthday of Jesus Christ, Donald Trump tells political reporters that they may all rot in hell. Well, what a lovely thing to say on Christmas or any other day as far as that goes; and you so-called Christians keep voting for him. You are not Christians; you are hypo-Christians.

Biden is a fool who should be in prison for accepting $30 million from China, Ukraine, and other countries. His puppet, subversive followers, should follow him behind bars, hopefully in the future. That would really make America great again.

Under the self-serving Trump presidency, we have the biggest job loss in American history along with mass debt increase. Who in their right mind would ever vote for Trump, the anti-democracy candidate charged with 91 felonies?

Vote for me, I’ve decided to run for president. You can make a mess, go on vacation, and still keep your job. So I’ve decided to run.