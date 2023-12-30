Berkshire Free Library closes out the year with easier ways to donate!

The Library is finishing up their annual fundraiser and has made it easy for folks to donate with your credit cards. Simply visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org and scroll down to the bottom of the first page. Look for the picture of the Library and use the Donate button.

This tax-deductible donation allows the library to continue supporting the community with books and programs for children and adults.

According to the Berkshire Free Library Director and Trustees, this year alone they have circulated over $280,000 worth of books from the Library to the community.

To learn more, visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org.