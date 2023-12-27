Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 11, 2023 through Dec. 17, 2023 there were 65 calls for service, three traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Shawn M. Howe, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a Violation of an Order of Protection. Howe was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Open Container of Alcohol (Violation) following an investigation into Wilcox drinking alcohol on North Avenue. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.