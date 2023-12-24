Project Neighbor supports community with Holiday Food Box event

Project Neighbor of Newark Valley was host to a Holiday Food Box event on Dec. 16. Over 100 families were served a Holiday box with ham or turkey, all the “fixings” for a holiday meal, along with goodies and meal items for several days of nutritious meals.

The event was supported by the community with many generous donations of food items and funding, as well as warm coats, boots, and hand knit ear warmers and mittens.

Students from Newark Valley Central School District’s Interact Club, were invaluable elves, carrying boxes and providing good cheer! Thanks are also extended to Interact’s parent organization, Rotary Club, for helping to make the event a huge success.

The Project Neighbor food pantry, located at 79 Whig St. in Newark Valley, is open Tuesday and Thursday, from 3-4 p.m., and on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. for anyone in need. You can also call (607) 642-3339 in case of a food emergency.

Those wishing to make donations can stop by during open hours, or contact them by mail at the above address.

Project Neighbor would like to wish everyone a Happy Holiday and a safe New Year.