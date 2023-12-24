Legion Riders Chapter spreads Christmas cheer!

The American Legion Riders Chapter 401 recently adopted a family for Christmas. The Riders recently met at American Legion Post 401 in Owego and wrapped some presents, helping to make a local family’s Christmas just a little more Merry!

“I truly love what we do here,” said one of the members.

The group gathers at the American Legion Post 401 in Owego every month to plan ways to raise money.

“We are truly blessed to be able to do this and we pray that we will be able to do this sort of thing for years to come,” the group added.