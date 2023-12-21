Body of male that jumped from the Court Street Bridge recovered after extensive search

The search for a male that jumped off of the Court Street Bridge on Monday ended today when the body of a male was discovered on the north side of the river, and about eight miles westbound from the Court Street Bridge in the Town of Nichols area.

It all started on Monday, Dec. 18, at approximately 5 p.m. when the Village of Owego Police Department received a call of a man that was standing on the Court Street bridge railing. As the Owego Police were arriving on scene, the male had jumped off of the bridge and into the water.

The Susquehanna River was at a high level of about 29-feet, with very swift, fast flowing water, and full of dangerous debris from recent heavy rains.

Owego Police immediately began to search for the male who had jumped, and were aided by the Owego Fire Department, Owego EMS, New York State Police, Nichols Fire Department, and Tioga County Emergency Services. The Owego Police and Owego Fire Department used heat-seeking cameras, and the New York State Police launched an aerial Drone in the search.

On Tuesday, Owego Police continued the search on the shores of the Susquehanna River, and the New York State Police Drone Team searched the shores for several miles west of the Court Street Bridge.

Search efforts continued Wednesday and Thursday when the New York State Dive Team, New York State Forest Rangers Swift Water Rescue conducted a search using Airboats. At approximately noon the searched ended when a deceased male was found on the north side of the river, about eight miles westbound from the Court Street Bridge in the Town of Nichols area.

The identity of the male is being withheld due to an open investigation.

The Owego Police Department would like to thank all the participating agencies in their assistance in the search and recovery of the individual.