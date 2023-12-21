Free Tax Preparation sign ups begin January 2

Tioga County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS certified and will prepare your taxes for free again this year. They filed about 500 returns last year, and will have a similar number of appointments available this year.

The phone lines open Tuesday, Jan. 2. Simply call one of the following locations to schedule your February, March, or April appointment: Waverly Historical Society Museum, (607) 301-1193; Owego Coburn Free Library, (607) 687-3520; Apalachin Library, (607) 625-3333; or Tioga Opportunities Inc. / Countryside Community Center, (607) 687-4222.

They work with moderate- to low-income taxpayers, mainly those 50 and older. This service is not related to AARP magazine membership; so don’t miss out. It’s best to pick up and fill out the intake form ahead of time; but if that’s not convenient, just come 15 minutes early to your appointment.

For general questions, email Peter at tax13827@gmail.com or call (607) 689-2787.