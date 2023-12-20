Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 4, 2023 through Dec. 10, 2023 there were 80 calls for service, 13 traffic tickets were issued, there was one mental health hold reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Meganrenae L. Fineout, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Lake Street. Fineout was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Donald J. Cole Jr., age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Two Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Felony) following an investigation of Lost Property on Main Street. Cole Jr. was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Justin M. Relyea, age 32 of Johnson City, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), Person Permitting Uninsured Operation of Motor Vehicle (Violation), Improper Plates (Violation), and Open Alcohol in Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Relyea was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.