Organizations and businesses recognized in Owego

Posing with their Spotlight on Business certificate as they awaited the arrival of HOM Member and Early Owego Antique Center Owner Jim Mead, from left, are Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO; Pat Hansen, HOM president; Janalle Malia, owner of Black Cat Gallery and HOM treasurer; and Carol Livermore, owner of Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar and HOM member. (Photo by Wendy Post)
December 19, 2023
Last week, Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, presented a certificate recognizing the Historic Owego Marketplace, Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar, and Black Cat Gallery during their Spotlight on Business presentation held on the deck at the Visitor’s Center, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego.
On the left, Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, presents a certificate recognizing the Historic Owego Marketplace, Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar, and Black Cat Gallery during their Spotlight on Business presentation held on the deck at the Visitor’s Center, located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego. Pictured, from left, are Henriques; Pat Hansen, HOM president; Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center and HOM member; Carol Livermore, owner of Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar and HOM member; and Janalle Malia, owner of Black Cat Gallery and HOM treasurer. (Photo by Wendy Post)
