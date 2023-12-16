Robert Fisher elected to Federal Home Loan Bank of NY Board of Directors

Robert M. Fisher, president and chief executive officer, Tioga State Bank (TSB), has been elected by the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) to serve on the FHLBNY’s Board as a Member Director representing New York State for a four-year term of office. He will hold that position from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2027.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. The FHLBNY’s mission is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of Sept. 30, 2023, the FHLBNY serves 334 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tioga State Bank provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 conveniently located offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties.

