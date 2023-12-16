Literacy Volunteers to hold Bookfair Fundraiser 

The Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties will hold a Bookfair Fundraiser Sunday, Dec. 17 thru Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Barnes and Noble, located at 2443 Vestal Pkwy, in Vestal.

During the Bookfair, when customers shop at Barnes and Noble a percentage of their purchase will be donated to the organization at no cost to the shopper. For the organization to receive the donation, customers must mention Literacy Volunteers at the register, present a voucher that is available in the store, or when shopping online they can use bookfair code #12701041 at the checkout.

The organization will be tabling inside the store during the event. Shoppers can stop by to obtain a voucher and learn more about the organization including how to become a volunteer tutor.

The Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties has been serving the area since 1967. The organization assists adults with reading, math, English language, and computer literacy skills. More information can be found at https://broometiogaliteracy.org/.

Donations are also accepted on the website.