Readers’ Column for the week of November 26, 2023

Hey fellow hunters of deer, fowl, and small game. Just a quick reminder, please do your best to take only clean shots, try your best to make a quick recovery and field dress and process in a responsible manner. Remember that we are all taking a life and our harvest deserves our respect; everybody stay safe, and enjoy.

I just wanted to comment that I enjoy reading the columns written by the local clergy. I especially like the ones where the writer relates themes to my everyday life and experiences!

Don’t forget to come and enjoy Lights on the River on Friday evening, Dec. 1! Many vendors and local shops to explore, and the Book Bus will be there to give out a children’s book to each child who comes!

I mean no offense but this is a plea to all churches who have a ‘meet and greet’ during services. This greeting is a forced socialization that not only disrupts what is supposed to be a worship service, causes much angst in those who do not do well being thrust into this kind of situation, but also causes much sickness to be passed around to a large group of people. Choosing to shake hands is your decision, but please don’t be offended by those who only would like to stay healthy and keep you healthy, too.

To all the people that donate their time and donations to the Food Pantry in Newark Valley – THANK YOU! Your efforts and kindness have not gone unnoticed. Kindness counts!

Thanks for fixing the entry to Brown Road in Berkshire!

The horrific loss of 30 horses should not be in vain. Our governor likes to get herself in the news daily. I suggest she should take the initiative to prevent something like this from ever happening again. With today’s technology, it would seem that there would be a way to automatically extinguish barn fires; or at least a way for stable / stall and barn doors to release in case of a fire or other emergency. There should also be 24/7 monitoring of some kind, which would also be useful if there were a medical issue. One or all of these should be made a requirement as soon as possible.

Just an FYI for the folks in the back. Estimates show that there will be a total of 4.83 billion retail drug prescriptions filled in the United States in 2023. Read that several times. And yes, that’s a billion with a b! Not worldwide. Just in the U.S. alone. This doesn’t look like anything remotely approaching health to me. You are nothing more than a customer to them and they will continue to harvest profits from you until your body gives out. We must break this dependency now. That’s about 15 prescriptions for every man, woman and child in the U.S. There’s a pill for everything that ails you. And those pills have long-term side effects. Instead of correcting lifestyle choices because of gluttony and laziness, people think a pill can help them. Wake up people. Eat right and exercise! Maybe when your time comes, it won’t be your doctor that kills you!

So if the person that is accused of setting the fires that killed 30 horses is convicted, he should be sentenced to 30 years of state prison, one year for each horse that he killed.

I just wanted to share a little sunshine in this column. When ordering flowers, Country Florist not only has beautiful arrangements, but when they show up at your door, the drivers and the delivery people, they’re so happy and easy going. Call them; it will be a wonderful experience.

Maybe somebody out there knows this answer. I always understood that if you’re a professional, you know, a boxer, football player or whatever, that you can’t get paid to do commercials and this Taylor Swift and boyfriend football player are all over the TV! Like football doesn’t pay enough that he’s going to do commercials too? You know, there are more important things in the world going on than these two!

Thank you, Kevin Noble, for the quick response to the fallen tree on Logan Hill Road. I really appreciate it.

There is no punishment harsh enough for the arsonist who killed 30 innocent beautiful horses at Tioga Downs. You left our community heartbroken, and I certainly hope a minimum of 30 felony counts of animal cruelty will be lodged against him soon. I don’t understand why cruelty charges were not brought immediately. Maybe the DA’s office will explain.

Yeah, I’m wondering why the schools have taken over the parents’ responsibility. When I went to school we had to walk, and I lived almost a mile from the school and my parents made my lunch. They didn’t pay for our lunch; we had to pay for it. I’m just wondering what’s going on. No wonder our taxes are so high.

If you want to see a very nice Christmas display of lights, go to East Berkshire at the corner of Hartwell and Barnes Hill. You’ll be surprised and the kids will just love it.

This to our Sheriff’s Office and our State Police; I’ve seen you many times come to the same place over and over, and you’re so patient with this person and you put up with all kinds of crap with this person and you are just so patient. What you have to deal with everyday is amazing. So thank you Sheriff, thank you State Police. People don’t realize how important you are to us. So thank you very much for taking care of us being here. I hope you have those little cameras. You need those cameras so you can videotape everything that’s going on. If I had the money I’d buy each one of you one, but I don’t. But bless you anyway. Thank you for your service.

Did you know that New York State allows school districts to offer exemptions to veterans? Does your school offer a veteran exemption? Candor does not. Come on Candor!

National Political Viewpoints

This is to the climate hysteric quoting CBS News that the Earth has recorded its highest temps in recorded history. The Earth is 4.5 billion years old. The weather records go back to 1880, and until the 1950’s the data was not very good. Before about 1940, the most common method for measuring sea surface temperature was to throw a bucket attached to a rope overboard from a ship, haul it back up, and read the water temperature. Over the past 140 years, we’ve literally gone from making some temperature measurements by hand to using sophisticated satellite technology. According to NASA Goddard Institute of Space Studies (using modern technologies) the temperature of Earth has increased about 1.2 Degrees (Celsius) about 2 degrees (Fahrenheit) since 1880. Whatever happened for the rest of the 4.5 billion years is conjecture, educated guess.

A great civilization is not conquered from without, until it has destroyed itself from within. The essential causes of Rome’s decline lay in her people, her morals, her class struggle, her failing trade, her bureaucratic despotism, her stifling taxes, her consuming wars. — Will Durant. Now re-read it, only replace ‘Rome’ with America and ‘People’ with Democrats and you have history repeating itself in aiding and abiding with the election of Joe Biden.

Shouldn’t one of the big stories from the mainstream media be that the Pentagon just failed its sixth audit?

For our climate-scare kool-aid drinker. For decades we have had every year hotter than the past. If so, then there would be undeniable evidence of warming and we would not be sure of the cause. Even if truth exists to polar warning, that doesn’t mean there is global warming or human induced climate change (a baloney term). Those record high temperatures come from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). IPCC is a fountain of crap, from the same scoundrels who run the United Nations. Get an education and stop regurgitating crap from the One World Order thieves. Ninety percent of scientific papers are junk science written to get NSF funding. If climate porn were legitimate, it would be a multidisciplinary science.

Eric Adams has helped drive NYC into financial and social ruin and now he says that the State and Feds should help bail him out. If that happens it will mean that taxes will go up in New York and other States to continue to pay for the illegals coming in, and the damage being caused by bail reform laws. Over 500,00 people have fled New York State in the last two years. How long will people keep voting for Democrats? Look at the same issues in Chicago, Portland, Washington DC, and other Democrat cities and States.

So Governor Hochul has signed the Clean Slate bill, which seals the records of released criminals because “they paid their debt to society”. Paid their debt to society? Really? They will never pay back that debt. Society didn’t put them in jail – they did it themselves. Somewhere there will always be a member of ‘society’ that will never see a loved one again; or be afraid every time they go outside; or be afraid to open their store; or be afraid that one particular person, or persons, will be back. They may have paid their debts to the justice system, but not society. If you can’t look into the full background of people you hire, how will you know they have not been incarcerated for robbery, or assault? Financial institutions may have embezzlers or identity theft experts handling your personal information. Once again, a Democrat is more concerned about the criminal, not the good member of ‘society’.

So hundreds and hundreds of agents are being taken off their special cases to be brought to the border to make sandwiches for illegal aliens. Seriously? This could only happen in Joe Biden’s America. What a joke.

Open border Joe has taken our border agents and turned them into travel agents. Unbelievable!

So I just saw a little of CNN and one of their liberal fake news hosts is accusing Donald Trump of being guilty of what George Santos did, that it’s Trump’s fault. Really?

MSNBC is now whining about the fact that If Trump becomes president again that he plans on deporting as many of the 8 million illegal aliens as he can. Well, good. They came into our country illegally. I know some of the people are good people, but they still broke the law when they came here. So the sooner the better we start getting rid of these people, the sooner the better we can spend the billions and billions of dollars for our citizens and our country, not a bunch of people that broke the law because Joe Biden invited them.

This is a message to a lot of preachers out there in the churches that are wondering why your pews are empty. It’s really simple. You preachers are worshipping Donald J. Trump instead of Jesus Christ. Get it together or no one will be in your pews.

I sometimes wonder whether we have a government or not. Utility companies are screwing us left and right, not to mention the cable companies; and last I knew there were antitrust laws and monopoly laws, and all that good stuff. Apparently we really do not have a government. We have a non-government entity that will represent the rich, to hell with the rest of us. We need a new one that does the will of the people. Thank you.

I just want everybody to know I’m a Democrat and have been for 60 years, but if they plan on putting Newsom in place to run for president, I will vote Republican. That man has destroyed that state of California. He is unfit to even run that state. You want him to run this country? Could you imagine what it’s going to look like? Not a chance! I’m sure I’m speaking for many; put him in there and I will vote Republican.

The nationally recognized Economist magazine just published “Donald Trump poses the biggest danger to the world in 2024.” I would have thought climate change deterioration would have been the number one threat, but Trump “won out”! Maybe climate change will be the world’s biggest danger after Trump is rightfully in prison.

Don’t you find it ironic that Trump states that this gag order is unconstitutional because it goes against his right of freedom of speech? Is that the constitution that he wants to eliminate, terminate, and get rid of? Do you get it now? I bet you don’t. Smarten up.

A birthday gift to Biden, failing poll numbers. He is losing big time to President Trump in a rematch. 2024 cannot come soon enough.

The difference between a Democrat and Republican is simply this. When the Democrats lose we don’t complain and whine and gripe and act like sour grapes. We take it like a man. Can you Republicans say that?

~

We have a buffoon clown right now and he is in the White House. And another thing, if North Korea nukes us, climate change won’t matter. We’ll all be dead.