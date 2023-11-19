Event showcases the holidays in downtown Owego

Owego’s Holiday Showcase, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace and held Nov. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., drew a significant crowd to downtown Owego, N.Y.

This year’s showcase offered crowd-goers numerous discounts in participating stores, live entertainment, and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a couple of their elves being drawn into town by a horse drawn carriage, or coach, operated by Keith Marquis, from Marquis Carriage and Wagon Rides.

Another major attraction was the numerous decorated storefronts and displays done by many local businesses, both large and small. It was undoubtedly a festive and merry event, enjoyed by everyone.