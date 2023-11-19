Event showcases the holidays in downtown Owego

Owego’s Holiday Showcase, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace and held Nov. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., drew a significant crowd to downtown Owego, N.Y.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a couple of their elves, arrive in town on a horse drawn carriage, or coach, operated by Keith Marquis, from Marquis Carriage and Wagon Rides. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
This year’s showcase offered crowd-goers numerous discounts in participating stores, live entertainment, and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a couple of their elves being drawn into town by a horse drawn carriage, or coach, operated by Keith Marquis, from Marquis Carriage and Wagon Rides.
Black Cat Gallery decorated their storefront with a Grinch themed display, including a life-sized animatronics Grinch. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Another major attraction was the numerous decorated storefronts and displays done by many local businesses, both large and small. It was undoubtedly a festive and merry event, enjoyed by everyone.
A table of treats for Santa, and of course, customers. (Photo provided by Joann Waterhouse)
These festively colored knitted hats would surely come in handy on such a chilly November day. (Photo provided by Joann Waterhouse)
Christmas themed tabletop trees made of assorted colored shells. Truly unique and festive. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
These unique pumpkins were as cute as they were spooky, and although not in the theme of Christmas, they caught the eye of many customers. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
center display of various beautifully handcrafted items. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
A beautifully assembled display of art, and other various home goods. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
A brilliantly lit and eye-catching window display, sure to bring in children and adults to this unique toy store on Lake Street. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Every customer was greeted with a smile and no shortage of genuine interest in their experience. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
At The Laughing Place, display upon display of gifts you surely will not find elsewhere could be found. Their assortment of toys, games and unique goods has something for customers of all ages. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
A brilliant holiday display, showcasing the spirit of the season and sheer amount of books at Riverow Bookshop in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Trees constructed of books and beautifully decorated at Riverow Bookshop in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Art imitating life, enjoying the Holiday Showcase.
Juggler Will Stafford put on an amazing performance, juggling torches and blades and even riding a unicycle while doing so. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)
Santa, Mrs. Clause, and their elves arrive in downtown Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Every lamppost on Lake Street was fitted with a beautifully lit wreath. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The Owego Kitchen, located at 13 Lake Street, lit up like a beacon in the night. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Lindsey Williams and a group of her music students perform during Holiday Showcase at the M&T Lot in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Horses arrive with Santa and Mrs. Clause in tow for the Holiday Showcase! (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This unique decoration could be found at Holiday Showcase, most likely inspired by HOMs recent Halloween Fest. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
